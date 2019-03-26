Star Trek summit coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Texas and Louisiana members of Starfleet, the International Star Treak Fan Association, will convene in Baton Rouge on June 7-9 for the annual Starfleet Region 3 Summit.
The theme for this year's summit is "Captain Picard Day," focusing on Captain Jean Luc Picard and actor Patrick Stewart.
The summit will be hosted at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center by the USS Corsair, the largest and oldest Starfleet chapter in Louisiana, and supports the USS KIDD and Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank charities.
Starfleet was founded in 1974 and is composed of over 5,000 Star Trek and sci-fi enthusiasts. Region 3 includes Starfleet chapters in Louisiana and Texas. It has over 500 members and 25 chapters in the area.
