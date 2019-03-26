Southern University 2019 football schedule

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Below is the football schedule for Southern University’s 2019 season. Results will be added.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|TIME (CT)
|RESULTS
|MEDIA
|Sat, Aug 31
|McNeese
|Lake Charles, La.
|TBA
|Sat, Sep 07
|Memphis
|Memphis, Tenn.
|TBA
|Pete Richardson Classic
|Sat, Sep 14
|Edward Waters
|A.W. Mumford Stadium | Gold Game
|TBA
|Sat, Sep 21
|Florida A&M
|Tallahassee, Fla.
|TBA
|Sat, Sep 28
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff *
|Pine Bluff, Ark.
|TBA
|Sat, Oct 12
|Prairie View *
|A.W. Mumford Stadium | White Out Game
|TBA
|State Fair Showdown
|Sat, Oct 19
|Texas Southern *
|Dallas, Texas | Cotton Bowl
|TBA
|Sat, Oct 26
|Alcorn State *
|Lorman, Miss.
|TBA
|Homecoming 2019
|Sat, Nov 02
|Alabama A&M
|A.W. Mumford Stadium | True Blue Game
|TBA
|Senior Day | Military Appreciation Day | High School Day
|Sat, Nov 09
|Virginia University of Lynchburg
|A.W. Mumford Stadium | Camo Game
|TBA
|Sat, Nov 16
|Jackson State *
|Jackson, Miss.
|TBA
|2019 Bayou Classic
|Sat, Nov 30
|Grambling State *
|New Orleans, La. | Mercedes-Benz Superdome
|TBA
|2019 SWAC FOOTBALL Championship
|Sat, Dec 07
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
SOURCE: GoJagsSports.com
