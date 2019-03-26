Southern University 2019 football schedule

Southern University Football 2019 Schedule & Results
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME (CT) RESULTS MEDIA
Sat,  Aug 31 McNeese Lake Charles, La. TBA
Sat,  Sep 07 Memphis Memphis, Tenn. TBA
Pete Richardson Classic
Sat,  Sep 14 Edward Waters A.W. Mumford Stadium | Gold Game TBA
Sat,  Sep 21 Florida A&M Tallahassee, Fla. TBA
Sat,  Sep 28 Arkansas-Pine Bluff * Pine Bluff, Ark. TBA
Sat,  Oct 12 Prairie View * A.W. Mumford Stadium | White Out Game TBA
State Fair Showdown
Sat,  Oct 19 Texas Southern * Dallas, Texas | Cotton Bowl TBA
Sat,  Oct 26 Alcorn State * Lorman, Miss. TBA
Homecoming 2019
Sat,  Nov 02 Alabama A&M A.W. Mumford Stadium | True Blue Game TBA
Senior Day | Military Appreciation Day | High School Day
Sat,  Nov 09 Virginia University of Lynchburg A.W. Mumford Stadium | Camo Game TBA
Sat,  Nov 16 Jackson State * Jackson, Miss. TBA
2019 Bayou Classic
Sat,  Nov 30 Grambling State * New Orleans, La. | Mercedes-Benz Superdome TBA
2019 SWAC FOOTBALL Championship
Sat,  Dec 07 TBA TBA TBA
SOURCE: GoJagsSports.com

