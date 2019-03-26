Southern baseball sweeps Grambling

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Southern completed the weekend sweep of Grambling in another come-from-behind win Sunday at Lee-Hines Field.
The Jags (14-9, 8-1 SWAC) got the 13-8 win over the Tigers (10-13).
Grambling took the 3-0 lead before Southern rallied in the fourth inning. With two runners on base, Grambling’s pitcher, Ryan Huntington, walked three batters in a row, resulting in two runs. Then, Javeyan Williams hit a two-run single to give the Jags the 4-3 lead.
The Tigers roared back in the fifth inning with four runs, including a home run by Drexler Macaay, his second of the game. Grambling reclaimed the 7-4 lead.
The Jags responded in the bottom of the inning. Coby Taylor scored on a triple by Johnny Johnson. Then, a single by Hunter David sent Johnson home. Later, a double by Hampton Hudson plated two more Jaguar runs. A single by Tyler LaPorte scored another run to give Southern the 9-7 lead.
