Southern baseball sweeps Grambling

Southern baseball sweeps Grambling
Southern Baseball vs. Grambling (Source: John Oubre) (Source: John Oubre)
By Josh Auzenne | March 26, 2019 at 2:43 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 2:43 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Southern completed the weekend sweep of Grambling in another come-from-behind win Sunday at Lee-Hines Field.

The Jags (14-9, 8-1 SWAC) got the 13-8 win over the Tigers (10-13).

RELATED: Baseball completes 3-game sweep of Grambling

Grambling took the 3-0 lead before Southern rallied in the fourth inning. With two runners on base, Grambling’s pitcher, Ryan Huntington, walked three batters in a row, resulting in two runs. Then, Javeyan Williams hit a two-run single to give the Jags the 4-3 lead.

The Tigers roared back in the fifth inning with four runs, including a home run by Drexler Macaay, his second of the game. Grambling reclaimed the 7-4 lead.

The Jags responded in the bottom of the inning. Coby Taylor scored on a triple by Johnny Johnson. Then, a single by Hunter David sent Johnson home. Later, a double by Hampton Hudson plated two more Jaguar runs. A single by Tyler LaPorte scored another run to give Southern the 9-7 lead.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.