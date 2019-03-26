Saints sign veteran TE Jared Cook

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have signed free agent tight end Jared Cook.
Head coach Sean Payton made the announcement Tuesday at the NFL Owners’ Meeting in Arizona.
Cook visited New Orleans at the beginning of free agency. The 6′5″, 254 lb. product of South Carolina has been in the league for 11 years for four teams. He was drafted by Tennessee and most recently played in Oakland with stints in Green Bay and St. Louis in between.
When New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement on Monday, there was some speculation Cook might reconsider signing with the Saints.
But he reportedly said he still wanted to play in New Orleans.
In 2018 with the Raiders, he posted career-best numbers with 68 catches, 896 yards and six touchdowns. For his career, he has 425 catches, 5,464 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Despite playing in 149 games, he has only faced the Saints twice with neither game taking place in the Superdome. Ben Watson led Saints tight ends in 2018 with 35 catches, followed by Josh Hill’s 16 and Dan Arnold’s 12.
