Our Turn - Steve Schneider LAB Lifetime Achievement Award

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - WAFB was recently honored with four awards from the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters including a prestigious Lifetime Achievement award for Sports Director, Steve Schneider.
Steve has served our community for more than 30 years and we wanted to take a moment to celebrate his time at Channel 9. Our Jacques Doucet has worked alongside Steve for nearly 20 of those years.
Jacques said it best in a recent social media post that Steve taught him television was not about getting your face on TV and being famous. Television was about serving the people, the community - the viewers.
You can read Jacques’ full tribute on our WAFB Instagram page. We’re proud of you, Steve and a big congratulations on this Lifetime Achievement!
