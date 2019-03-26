NASA cancels first all-female spacewalk - not enough spacesuits that fit

(CNN) - Gender inequality knows no bounds, even in space.
NASA's first all-female spacewalk had to be canceled when there weren't enough spacesuits that fit.
Christina Koch was set to make history in the spacewalk with fellow astronaut Anne McClain.
But the crew only has one medium-size spacesuit available at the International Space Station.
The discrepancy happened even though the 2013 astronaut class was 50-percent women.
Astronaut Nick Hague joined McClain on the spacewalk.
Koch will get her turn. She is scheduled to join Hague on a spacewalk Friday.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.