Man steals 18-wheeler to take girlfriend out, police say

WEST MONROE, LA (KNOE) - A West Monroe man is accused of stealing an 18-wheeler from a local business.
According to an arrest report, Dominique Jefferson Jr. was arrested on March 24, which also happened to be his 21st birthday. Police say they stopped a 2010 Freightliner tractor truck pulling a Clement dump trailer heading east on Mitchell Street around 2 a.m. on Sunday. They found Jefferson behind the wheel. West Monroe police noted that the trailer wheels were locked and this caused the tires to leave long black marks on the roadway.
When questioned, Jefferson admitted that he did not have a commercial driver's license and told police he was only borrowing the truck because he wanted to take his girlfriend out for a ride. He said he planned to return the truck later in the morning. Police say he admitted to taking the truck from MTM Trucking Co. on Well Road.
Jefferson was booked on a charge of theft of a motor vehicle, a felony.