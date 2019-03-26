Man arrested after fatal head-on wreck in E Feliciana Parish; victim identified

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA (WAFB) - One person is dead after a crash on LA 10 near LA 19 in East Feliciana Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
LSP officials say on Mar. 26 just before 10 a.m., troopers began to investigate the two-vehicle wreck on LA 10 west of LA 19 in Jackson. The crash claimed the life of Marshaun Robertson, 34, of Ethel. Salvatore Euggino, 60, also of Ethel, has been arrested in connection to the wreck.
LSP’s initial investigation shows the wreck happened as Euggino was driving east on LA 10 in a 2001 GMC Sierra, while at the same time, Robertson was headed west in a 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage. For reasons under investigation, Euggino crossed the center line and hit Robertson’s vehicle head-on.
Robertson was wearing his seat belt during the wreck, but sustained fatal injuries nonetheless. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the East Feliciana Coroner’s Office. Impairment is not suspected on Robertson’s part, but a toxicology report and autopsy will still be performed.
Euggino was also wearing his seat belt and was not injured, LSP says. He was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment. Euggino was arrested and booked on charges of negligent homicide and no passing zones.
The crash is still under investigation.
