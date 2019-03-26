Man arrested after allegedly raping girl for 13 years

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been arrested after reportedly raping a girl from the time she was 4-years-old to the time she was 17.
According to the report from the Baton Rouge Police Department, Kevin Williams, 55, raped the victim multiple times between January of 2008 and March of 2019. BRPD says on Mar. 12, 2019, officers spoke with the victim, who says she was assaulted numerous times over the past 13 years. She says these incidents happened at multiple locations.
The victim told police the incidents began when she was 4-years-old and escalated in nature until she was 17. She says Williams told her if she told anyone about the incidents, she’d be taken from her mother. The victim says Williams would also force her to pose nude while he took photos.
Williams was arrested and charged with first degree rape. It should be noted Williams has a prior arrest for carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
