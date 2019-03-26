LSU softball sophomore named SEC Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU softball sophomore Shelbi Sunseri has been named the SEC Player of the Week.
The Sophomore led the Tigers to a sweep of the Georgia Bulldogs, this would be the teams first sweep in Athens since 2001. Sunseri hit .500 on the week with a team-high eight RBI. She finished with a .562 on-base percentage and a 1.000 slugger percentage.
Sunseri tallied three doubles and a homerun. Her dinger helped the Tigers tie up game two against the Bulldogs, 3-3 in the top of the third inning. She would then go on a pickup a victory and save in the circle, her second save of the season.
On the season, Sunseri has been one of the best hitters in the nation. She currently ranks in the top 10 in four categories, including home runs, RBI, slugging percentage, and total bases. She is second on the team in batting average at .463, doubles with 11 and leads the team in walks with 24.
The LSU Tiger is 7-4 on the year with four shutouts and two saves. Sunseri leads the team in strikeouts with 42 in 60 innings of work.
The Tigers are 28-6 on the year, and are third in the SEC behind Alabama and Auburn with a 7-2 record. Next up for the Tigers Nicholls St. Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Tiger Park.
