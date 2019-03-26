LSU softball continues to climb in polls

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LSU softball team continues to climb in the polls. The Tigers have moved to No.5 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll and remains at No. 8 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Coaches Poll.
The Tigers have earned a total of 589 points in the NFCA poll. In the ESPN/USA Softball poll, the Tigers have racked up 414 points. The last time the team was ranked No.5 in the ESPN/USA Softball polls was the preseason of 2017, and the last time they were No. 5 during the regular season was 2016.
LSU softball will play at home Wednesday, taking on Nicholls St. at 6 p.m. inside Tiger Park. The Tigers will then turn around and get ready to host South Carolina for a Friday through Saturday.
2019 USA Today / NFCA Division I
Top 25 Coaches Poll – March 26
Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points, Previous
1, UCLA (32), 27-1, 800, 1
2, Oklahoma, 29-2, 761, 2
3, Florida State, 32-3, 732, 3
4, Alabama, 33-1, 701, 4
5, Tennessee, 26-5, 669, 5
6, Florida, 27-6, 631, 6
7, Washington, 24-6, 597, 7
8, LSU, 28-6, 589, 8
9, Texas, 29-6, 533, 10
10, Louisiana, 26-4, 503, 9
11, Arizona, 24-7, 502, 11
12, Georgia, 25-9, 373, 12
13, Arkansas, 22-9, 349, 15
14, Auburn, 28-5, 340, 17
15, Texas Tech, 27-5, 317, 14
16, South Carolina, 23-8, 315, 16
17, Arizona State, 25-8, 297, 18
18, Kentucky, 21-10, 269, 13
19, Minnesota, 22-9, 224, 20
20, James Madison, 19-6, 199, 19
21, Oklahoma State, 23-9, 129, 21
22, Ole Miss, 22-8, 115, 24
23, Michigan, 19-10, 102, 25
24, Virginia Tech, 27-4, 81, RV
25, Wisconsin, 22-5, 43, 23
2019 ESPN.com / USA Softball
Top 25 Coaches Poll – March 26
1. UCLA (20), 27-1, 500, 1
2. Oklahoma, 29-2, 476, 2
3. Florida State, 32-3, 441, 4
4. Alabama, 33-1, 433, 3
5. LSU, 28-6, 414, 6
6. Tennessee, 26-5, 411, 5
7. Florida, 27-6, 370, 7
8. Washington, 24-6, 366, 8
9. Arizona, 24-7, 332, 10
10. Texas, 29-6, 321, 11
11. Louisiana, 26-4, 316, 9
12. Auburn, 28-5, 258, 13
13. Arizona State, 25-8, 209, 1
14. Texas Tech, 27-5, 203, 12
15. Minnesota, 22-9, 201, 19
16. Oklahoma State, 23-9, 149, 17
17. Kentucky, 21-10, 141, 14
18. Georgia, 25-9, 137, 15
19. Virginia Tech, 27-4, 127, 24
20. Arkansas, 22-9, 121, 18
21. James Madison, 19-6, 102, 21
22. Ole Miss, 22-8, 87, 23
23. Michigan, 19-10, 82, 25
24. Stanford, 21-4, 41, RV
25. South Carolina, 23-8, 40, RV
