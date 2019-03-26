LSU softball continues to climb in polls

By Amanda Lindsley | March 26, 2019 at 12:19 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 12:19 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LSU softball team continues to climb in the polls. The Tigers have moved to No.5 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll and remains at No. 8 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Coaches Poll.

The Tigers have earned a total of 589 points in the NFCA poll. In the ESPN/USA Softball poll, the Tigers have racked up 414 points. The last time the team was ranked No.5 in the ESPN/USA Softball polls was the preseason of 2017, and the last time they were No. 5 during the regular season was 2016.

LSU softball will play at home Wednesday, taking on Nicholls St. at 6 p.m. inside Tiger Park. The Tigers will then turn around and get ready to host South Carolina for a Friday through Saturday.

2019 USA Today / NFCA Division I

Top 25 Coaches Poll – March 26

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points, Previous

1, UCLA (32), 27-1, 800, 1

2, Oklahoma, 29-2, 761, 2

3, Florida State, 32-3, 732, 3

4, Alabama, 33-1, 701, 4

5, Tennessee, 26-5, 669, 5

6, Florida, 27-6, 631, 6

7, Washington, 24-6, 597, 7

8, LSU, 28-6, 589, 8

9, Texas, 29-6, 533, 10

10, Louisiana, 26-4, 503, 9

11, Arizona, 24-7, 502, 11

12, Georgia, 25-9, 373, 12

13, Arkansas, 22-9, 349, 15

14, Auburn, 28-5, 340, 17

15, Texas Tech, 27-5, 317, 14

16, South Carolina, 23-8, 315, 16

17, Arizona State, 25-8, 297, 18

18, Kentucky, 21-10, 269, 13

19, Minnesota, 22-9, 224, 20

20, James Madison, 19-6, 199, 19

21, Oklahoma State, 23-9, 129, 21

22, Ole Miss, 22-8, 115, 24

23, Michigan, 19-10, 102, 25

24, Virginia Tech, 27-4, 81, RV

25, Wisconsin, 22-5, 43, 23

2019 ESPN.com / USA Softball

Top 25 Coaches Poll – March 26

1. UCLA (20), 27-1, 500, 1

2. Oklahoma, 29-2, 476, 2

3. Florida State, 32-3, 441, 4

4. Alabama, 33-1, 433, 3

5. LSU, 28-6, 414, 6

6. Tennessee, 26-5, 411, 5

7. Florida, 27-6, 370, 7

8. Washington, 24-6, 366, 8

9. Arizona, 24-7, 332, 10

10. Texas, 29-6, 321, 11

11. Louisiana, 26-4, 316, 9

12. Auburn, 28-5, 258, 13

13. Arizona State, 25-8, 209, 1

14. Texas Tech, 27-5, 203, 12

15. Minnesota, 22-9, 201, 19

16. Oklahoma State, 23-9, 149, 17

17. Kentucky, 21-10, 141, 14

18. Georgia, 25-9, 137, 15

19. Virginia Tech, 27-4, 127, 24

20. Arkansas, 22-9, 121, 18

21. James Madison, 19-6, 102, 21

22. Ole Miss, 22-8, 87, 23

23. Michigan, 19-10, 82, 25

24. Stanford, 21-4, 41, RV

25. South Carolina, 23-8, 40, RV

