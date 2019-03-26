LSP welcomes new K9 trooper, Maggie, specially trained to detect electronic storage devices

(WAFB) - Louisiana State Police is welcoming its newest K9 trooper, Maggie, to the force.
Maggie and her handler, Trooper Tommy Bellue, just completed the five-week Electronic Storage Detection Canine Training course in Merident, Connecticut under the guidance of the Connecticut State Police.
Maggie, a black Labrador Retriever, is 2-years-old and was born in Yorktown Heights, New York. She’s trained to detect a chemical found it electronic storage devices and will use her talents to help protect the citizens of Louisiana. Maggie will work with Trooper Bellue in LSP’s Special Victims Unit.
Connecticut State Police’s K9 Unit trained the world’s first electronic storage device detection K9 in 2012. Since then, demand for these specialized canines has grown exponentially. These specially trained dogs assist with counter terror investigations, child pornography cases, organized crime, and other investigations by sniffing out evidence stored on concealed electronic media storage devices such as thumb drive, SD cards, hard drives, cell phones, etc.
LSP says there are currently only 19 such trained K9 officers in the world. Maggie is the only K9 officer in Louisiana trained to detect electronic storage devices.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.