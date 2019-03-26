LAOSFM hosting 2019 Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM), along with the Walk of Honor Foundation, is hosting the 2019 Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service on Saturday, Mar. 30.
The ceremony is held each year to honor firefighters who have died on the job and to honor their families and departments. This year, three names will be added to the Wall of Honor:
- Whitney Barbier (Feb. 19, 1979), Berwick Volunteer Fire Department
- Deputy Chief Russell Achord, West Feliciana Fire District #1 (Jan. 17, 2018)
- Allen T. Headley, Plaquemines Parish Fire Department (Mar. 16, 2018)
There are currently 119 names on the Wall of Honor.
The service will be held Saturday, Mar. 30 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the grounds of the LAOSFM office, located at 8181 Independence Blvd.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.