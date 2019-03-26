Jury says Leesville man is guilty in shooting death of Fort Polk soldier

LEESVILLE, LA (WAFB) - A Leesville man has been found guilty by a jury in connection with the death of Fort Polk Captain Jonathan Ellis, KALB reports.
On Tuesday, Mar. 26, the jury unanimously found Tobias Williams guilty of second degree murder and obstruction of justice for the 2016 shooting death of Ellis.
KALB reports Ellis’ body burned in Williams’ yard for three to four days after he was shot and killed.
During the trial, Williams reportedly told the jury he never came forward with what he says is the “full story” because he didn’t trust law enforcement officials and wanted to protect his family.
Williams’ girlfriend, Dominischa Smith, testified Tuesday, saying Williams was forced to withhold information from police because Wanda Gordon, who is accused of shooting Ellis, pistol-whipped him after shooting the captain.
Special Prosecutor Lea Hall reportedly didn’t believe Williams’ story, despite him repeating it as he testified Thursday.
“In addition to many bad decisions that he made in this case, this was a bad one. Chose to roll the dice with bad facts, he lost, and he’s going to jail for the rest of his life,” Hall said.
Hall says Williams and Smith never told investigators about Gordon threatening their family.
“In general in the case with all the dishonesty that’s been an element of the case since the get-go,” Hall said. “Those involved who sought to distance themselves did so unartfully and in a way that trapped themselves and that’s true for everybody in the case.”
KALB says investigators with Army CID and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office both testified about multiple inconsistencies.
“Honestly, it was not a surprise. We knew that this particular witness was going to do one of two things: either tell the truth or blow it out of proportion,” said David Vance, lead detective on the case.
Hall also says Smith faces felony charges for lying under oath during the trial.
Both the prosecution and Gordon say Ellis’ body ended up in Williams’ yard because of a robbery, however, Williams and Smith disputed those claims.
Williams is due in court again on Apr. 16 to be sentenced. Gordon is also facing murder and obstruction of justice charges, but took a plea deal in 2018 for manslaughter.
