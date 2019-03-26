Judge rules accused serial killer competent to assist legal counsel

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - An East Feliciana judge has found that accused serial killer, Ryan Sharpe, is competent to proceed and assist his legal counsel.
Defense attorneys for Sharpe pleaded not guilty on three charges by reason of insanity.
After the judge's ruling, the court will appoint two doctors to examine Sharpe and determine if he knew right from wrong at the time of the killings.
Sharpe faces a first-degree murder charge for the death of Brad DeFranceschi, second-degree murder for the death of Tommy Bass, and attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Buck Hornsby, who survived a shotgun blast.
In 2018, a panel of doctors said Ryan Sharpe was not competent enough to proceed with murder charges in two parishes.
On Mar. 14, the Louisiana Department of Health submitted a report declaring Sharpe competent to assist counsel.
Sharpe’s next motions hearing is scheduled for May 28.
