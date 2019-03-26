Jazz Fest cubes released; more Rolling Stones tickets to go on sale

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Leaders released the much-anticipated New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival “cubes” on Tuesday.
The cubes let festival goers know which stages and times they can catch their favorite acts.
The headliners of the show, The Rolling Stones play at 5 p.m. on May 2. Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk plays just before them on the Acura Stage at 3:30 p.m.
Other highlights:
April 25: Earth, Wind & Fire at 5:25 p.m. on the Acura Stage; Alaniz Morissette at 5:40 p.m. on the Gentilly Stage; Ciara at 5:45 p.m. on the Congo Sq. Stage
April 26: Santana at 5 p.m. on the Acura Stage; The Revivalists at 5:25 p.m. on the Gentilly Stage
April 27: Katy Perry at 5:40 p.m. on the Acura Stage; Logic at 5:50 p.m. on the Congo Sq. Stage
April 28: Van Morrison at 5:30 p.m. on the Acura Stage
May 3: Chris Stapleton at 5:20 p.m. on the Acura Stage
May 4: Dave Matthews Band at 5 p.m. on the Acura Stage; Diana Ross at 5:45 p.m. on the Gentilly Stage; Pitbull at 5:40 p.m. on the Congo Sq. Stage
May 5: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave. with Nevilles at 5:30 p.m. on the Acura Stage
In all, more than 150 bands will play.
The two-weekend festival starts April 25 and runs through May 5.
Many fans stood in long lines to secure a special ticket for the Rolling Stones. Producer Quint Davis announced that a very limited tickets will be sold on Wednesday starting at 10 a.m.
Tickets will be available for $250 at www.nojazzfest.com and www.ticketmaster.com. Pending availability, tickets can also be purchased in-person at the Smoothie King Center Box Office.
