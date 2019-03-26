Improvements coming to Baton Rouge Airport

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Metro Airport is expected to get about $10 million in 2019 to make its runways a little bit safer.
The money will allow the city to shift Plank Road to create a larger buffer zone for planes in case they miss their landing. Most of the money comes from the federal government so the airport can keep up with national safety standards. The airport still wants money down the road to reconfigure a runway so more planes can land. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Secretary Shawn Wilson says the state is trying invest in transportation beyond just roads and bridges.
“Investing across the board in various modes is absolutely important and doing it in a way that creates economic prosperity for the local communities. It creates jobs and provides a service for folks that they might not normally get," said Wilson.
The state legislature still has to approve the money, but Wilson says he expects that to happen without much contention.
