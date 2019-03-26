Hunter David named SWAC Hitter of the Week

Southern catcher Hunter David (Source: John Oubre) (Source: John Oubre)
By Josh Auzenne | March 26, 2019 at 2:55 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 2:55 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Southern catcher/first baseman Hunter David has been named SWAC Hitter of the Week after going 12-for-16 in a weekend sweep of Grambling.

David finished hitting .750, that included a home run and two doubles, for a total of 11 RBI. His season batting average is up to .443.

David, Zachary native who transferred from BRCC, went 5-for-5 in Game 1 against the Tigers. He then went 4-for-5, including the game-winning home run in Game 2.

