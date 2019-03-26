FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful week ahead, but rain returns for weekend

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Tuesday was an absolutely beautiful spring day with afternoon temperatures getting up to 70° or so under crystal clear blue skies and very low humidity.
That low humidity will aid in a steady drop in temperatures through the evening and overnight, with Wednesday daybreak temperatures for metro Baton Rouge dipping into the low to mid 40s. That will be followed by another sunshine and blue sky day with Wednesday afternoon highs reaching the mid 70s. And you can plan for a mostly sunny Thursday with highs again reaching the mid 70s. Clouds will return Friday with a sun/cloud mix for the afternoon and afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. The Storm Team will add a 10 percent rain chance for Friday afternoon, not enough to bother giving it a second thought.
Unfortunately, the forecast for the weekend remains unsettled with rain chances posted at 40 percent Saturday and 60 percent Sunday.
A cold front will be sweeping through the lower Mississippi Valley over the weekend. Highs Saturday will climb to around 80° ahead of the front. By contrast, with the front moving through late Saturday into early Sunday, Sunday’s highs will only reach the low to mid 60s. The good news is we still don’t anticipate a significant severe weather threat over the weekend. However, we are nudging rain totals up just a bit from earlier forecasts, with some neighborhoods getting 0.5” of rain or more over the two-day period.
We could see a lingering shower or two early Monday, but skies should begin clearing by or before the latter half of the day. Highs Monday will top out in the mid to upper 60s. After that, it’s back to the 70s for the rest of the work week, with isolated to scattered rains returning to the forecast Thursday and Friday.
There is a little good news from the river gauges along the Lower Mississippi and Atchafalaya, with all sites showing very minor falls from their recent crests. These trends are expected to continue over the coming weeks, but at very slow rates. However, all indications are that we have reached peak crests for all sites in Louisiana.
While we could see a minor rise in the weeks ahead from snowmelt and additional rains to our north, the consensus is that barring a major flood event in the upper reaches of the Great Mississippi Basin, any rises in the next several weeks will remain below current levels.
That said, the latest 28-day experimental outlook from the NWS Lower Mississippi River Forecast Center keeps Baton Rouge above flood stage (35 feet) for another four weeks. That will shatter the record for the longest run of consecutive days above flood stage since the construction of the modern Mississippi River Levee System.
