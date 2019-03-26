FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful week ahead, but rain returns for weekend

That low humidity will aid in a steady drop in temperatures through the evening and overnight, with Wednesday daybreak temperatures for metro Baton Rouge dipping into the low to mid 40s. That will be followed by another sunshine and blue sky day with Wednesday afternoon highs reaching the mid 70s. And you can plan for a mostly sunny Thursday with highs again reaching the mid 70s. Clouds will return Friday with a sun/cloud mix for the afternoon and afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. The Storm Team will add a 10 percent rain chance for Friday afternoon, not enough to bother giving it a second thought.