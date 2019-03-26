On deck: Tigers host Cowboys at The Box

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 17 LSU will play host to the McNeese State Cowboys Tuesday night before hitting the road to face No. 2 Mississippi State Thursday in Starkville.
The Tigers are 17-7 overall this season and 4-2 in the SEC.
The Cowboys, losers of three in a row, are 13-11 and 3-4 in Southland Conference play.
McNeese was swept over the weekend by Incarnate Word, 4-1, 6-5, 8-6.
The Cowboys offense is scoring seven runs per game and has a .283 batting average with 42 doubles, six triples and 20 home runs.
Leading hitters for the Cowboys:
Jake Dickerson: .333 batting average, 2 doubles, 1 home run and 14 RBI
Shane Selman: .323 batting average, 10 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run and 19 RBI
Clayton Rasbeary: .315 batting average, 7 doubles, 4 home runs and 22 RBI
Carson Maxwell: .300 batting average, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 5 home runs and 27 RBI
The Tigers are hitting .279 as a team with 40 doubles, 3 triples, 23 home runs and are averaging 7.4 runs per game.
LSU’s Top Hitters:
Zach Watson: .376 batting average, 9 doubles, 2 home runs and 18 RBI
Josh Smith: .349 batting average, 6 doubles, 2 home runs and 12 RBI
Daniel Cabrera: .325 batting average, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 5 home run and 26 RBI
Antoine Duplantis: .306 batting average, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 5 home runs and 30 RBI
The Cowboy pitching staff has a 4.94 ERA and opponents are batting .244, while the Tiger pitchers have 4.28 ERA and opponents have a .226 batting average.
Pitching Matchup:
LSU: Ma’Khail Hilliard (0-0, 1.74 ERA, 10.1 IP, 6 BB, 14 SO) vs MSU: Brett Payne (0-0, 6.14 ERA, 7.1 IP, 12 BB, 7 SO)
Rankings:
LSU: Collegiate Baseball 12, D1 Baseball 17, Baseball America 17, Perfect Game 17
McNeese: Not ranked
First Pitch:
6:30 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium. The game can be seen on SEC Network +.
Next up for the Tigers:
LSU travels to Starkville to face the No. 2 ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs beginning Thursday night.
