Bump stocks officially banned

(WAFB) - Bump stocks are now officially illegal to own. Those who own them had 90 days to either give them up or destroy them. That deadline was Tuesday, Mar. 26.
President Donald Trump signed the ban after pressure resulting from the the Las Vegas shooting, which killed 59 people. The accessory came under heavy scrutiny after the shooter used an assault style rifle equipped with a bump stock to open fire on the crowd.
In a statement by John Flienbatt, the president of Everytown for Gun Safety, he said:
“Now that the Trump administration has banned bump stocks, we urge it to build on this important first step and support other common-sense gun safety measures. With states across the country passing laws to strengthen background checks and address America’s gun suicide crisis, it’s time for our leaders in Washington to stand with voters and make preventing gun violence a top priority.”
Jim McClain is the president of Jim’s Firearms Inc. His shop never sold the accessory.
“We had a safety concern with them because they caused a gun to go into hyper speed and there’s a lot of malfunctions that could happen,” McClain said. “It’s bad for the gun, it’s bad for the shooter, and it’s just something that we never really embraced or took on.”
He says banning them is not the way to go though.
“Everybody tries to go after not the problem,” he said. “They try to make it feel better with these legislations. They try to go after guns and stuff. All that effort, all that time, all that money could go into, let’s address the mental health issue, let’s address gun safety in school.”
McClain believes efforts to curtail gun violence need to be placed elsewhere.
“If we teach our children gun safety and respect for firearms, we’ve done so much more than to try and ban all this stuff," he said.
Anyone caught with one of the accessories can now be charged with a felony.
