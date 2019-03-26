BBB: Outdoor equipment company taking orders and not delivering

In December of 2018, the BBB of Upstate New York investigated this company after several customers filed complaints against the company asking BBB for help, while others filed reports on BBB Scam Tracker, assuming the company to be a fraud. So far, customers in 40 states complained to BBB that they placed order with this website and paid for merchandise but never received it. Many said they got fake tracking numbers and that they could not get through to customer service.