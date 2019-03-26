3 arrested for stealing over $100K in iPhones from Best Buy on Bluebonnet

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Three men are accused of breaking into a Best Buy in Baton Rouge and stealing almost 120 iPhones, according to arrest reports obtained by WAFB.
Davlon Harris, 36, of Lithonia, Goergia, Bakair Wilright, 32, of Oakland, California, and Lawrence Epperson, 33, of San Leandro, California, were arrested on felony burglary and theft charges on Mar. 26 for allegedly stealing 119 iPhones worth approximately $110,477.64.
Deputies say they responded to a burglary alarm at the Best Buy at 5913 Bluebonnet Blvd. shortly after 11 p.m. on Mar. 25.
The responding deputy reviewed the store’s surveillance footage with a Best Buy employee, which showed the suspects, wearing dark colored hooded sweatshirts, prying open the store’s side security door and breaking into the cell phone cabinet. The suspects then filled a trash can with the iPhones, according to arrest reports.
Investigators learned similar burglaries had been reported at stores in Texas, Lake Charles, and Mobile and started to search motels and hotels in the Baton Rouge area.
Deputies located a vehicle matching the description from the burglary at the Residence Inn Motel. Authorities also located the trash can from the store in a wooded area near the hotel.
After running the vehicle’s license plate, deputies were able to determine the car was rented by Harris and he was staying at the motel.
Authorities secured an arrest warrant and searched the suspects’ room and found 107 iPhones, as well as dark colored clothing.
Harris and Bakari were arrested on felony charges of simple burglary, theft, and the misdemeanor charge of simple criminal damage to property.
Epperson was arrested on felony charges of simple burglary, theft, two counts of fugitive from justice, and the misdemeanor charge of simple criminal damage to property.
All three men were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
