Woman arrested after reportedly stabbing man, puncturing his lung

At the hospital, the victim reportedly told police he was stabbed by Keishell Jarreau, 22. He claims he was at his house when Jarreau showed up in a small, silver SUV with an unidentified black male. The victim says Jarreau had been “messing” with the man for some time. In the report, the victim goes on to say Jarreau told him she was pregnant and after brushing her off, she became upset, got a knife, and stabbed him in the chest.