Woman arrested after reportedly stabbing man, puncturing his lung

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a man in the chest, puncturing his lung.
The report from the Baton Rouge Police Department says on Mar. 9 just before 9 p.m., officers were called out to a house on S 17th Street about a disturbance. When officers got there, they spoke with the victim, who was suffering from a knife wound to the chest. He reportedly told officers he’d been stabbed and was then transported to a local hospital with a punctured lung.
At the hospital, the victim reportedly told police he was stabbed by Keishell Jarreau, 22. He claims he was at his house when Jarreau showed up in a small, silver SUV with an unidentified black male. The victim says Jarreau had been “messing” with the man for some time. In the report, the victim goes on to say Jarreau told him she was pregnant and after brushing her off, she became upset, got a knife, and stabbed him in the chest.
The victim says Jarreau and the man then left the house in the same SUV they arrived in.
On Mar. 12, the victim was shown a photographic lineup and was able to identify Jarreau as the woman who stabbed him.
Jarreau was subsequently arrested and charged with attempted second degree murder.
