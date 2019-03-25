WANTED: Two accused of robbing Dollar General

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Officials are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two people accused of robbing a Dollar General.
According to a Facebook post by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the two subjects walked out of the Dollar General on Airline highway in Ascension with approximately $200 worth of merchandise on Mar. 20.
Anyone who may have information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868).
