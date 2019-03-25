TPSO: 2 people found dead in Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA, LA (WAFB) - Deputies are currently investigating a double shooting after finding two people dead at a home in Ponchatoula.
Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred at a home in Kraft Road.
Sheriff Daniel Edwards said deputies responded to the home on the morning of March 25 to perform a welfare check on one of the residents and found “two subjects with subsequent fatal gunshot wounds.”
The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab is currently assisting the sheriff’s office in processing the crime scene.
This is a developing story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
