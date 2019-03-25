Tax company offering small business solutions at ‘One Stop Pop Up Shop’

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - In support of local small businesses, Eagle Eye Tax Solutions is hosting a One Stop Pop Up Shop.
The free event will be held Saturday, Mar. 30 from Noon - 4 p.m. at Eagle Eye, located at 4756 Monticello Boulevard and is open to the public.
Their aim is to help businesses accomplish their goals by offering a variety of tax resolution, bookkeeping, payroll, business setup and strategic planning solutions.
President-CEO, Shanta Bonius of Eagle Eye Tax Solutions says, "Supporting economic development through small businesses is a vital part of the who we are at Eagle Eye Tax Solutions. Recycling the tremendous amount of support that has been poured into our business to help other is the right thing to do."
Businesses can register here. Deadline for registration is Tuesday, Mar. 26.
