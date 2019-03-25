Man who was wanted for severe beating of victim in 2017 arrested for DWI

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been arrested nearly two years after allegedly severely beating another man.
The original incident report says on June 18, 2017, Heriberto Antonio Hernandez, 48, along with two other men, got into an argument with the victim while at the victim’s home on Airline Highway and allegedly beat him while armed with blunt objects. The report says the victim was able to flee into his house and later drove himself to a local hospital, where he was admitted for life-threatening injuries. The report says the victim sustained a fracture to the left side of his skull and had sub-cranial bleeding on his brain that required emergency surgery.
During the investigation, one of the other men accused was interviewed and reportedly admitted that he, Hernandez, and another man beat the victim in the head with a hammer, then fled the house.
On Mar. 24, 2019, Hernandez was arrested after allegedly crashing his vehicle into a utility pole and stop sign while driving drunk on S Woodhaven Street. The report says Hernandez failed several field sobriety tests and submitted to a breathalyzer, which showed his blood alcohol content was .257 percent, which is more than three times the legal limit.
For the 2017 beating, Hernandez faces an attempted second degree murder charge. For the drunk driving case, Hernandez is charged with DWI (1st offense), hit and run, careless operation, and no driver’s license.
