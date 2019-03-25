Man who was wanted for severe beating of victim in 2017 arrested for DWI

The original incident report says on June 18, 2017, Heriberto Antonio Hernandez, 48, along with two other men, got into an argument with the victim while at the victim’s home on Airline Highway and allegedly beat him while armed with blunt objects. The report says the victim was able to flee into his house and later drove himself to a local hospital, where he was admitted for life-threatening injuries. The report says the victim sustained a fracture to the left side of his skull and had sub-cranial bleeding on his brain that required emergency surgery.