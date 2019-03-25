Man dies after shooting on E. Walker Ct

One man is dead after a shooting on E. Walker Court Monday (Source: WAFB)
By Mykal Vincent | March 25, 2019 at 7:33 AM CDT - Updated March 25 at 3:18 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Police say a man has died following a shooting that happened Monday morning.

Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola, Jr. said Alex Lemus, 23, died hours after after being shot around 6:50 a.m. on March 25 in the 1600 block of E. Walker Court.

Lemus was found with a gunshot wound in a parking lot and transported to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Authorities believe robbery is a possible motive for the deadly shooting but have not named any suspects.

This investigation is ongoing.

