Man dies after shooting on E. Walker Ct

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Police say a man has died following a shooting that happened Monday morning.
Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola, Jr. said Alex Lemus, 23, died hours after after being shot around 6:50 a.m. on March 25 in the 1600 block of E. Walker Court.
Lemus was found with a gunshot wound in a parking lot and transported to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.
Authorities believe robbery is a possible motive for the deadly shooting but have not named any suspects.
This investigation is ongoing.
