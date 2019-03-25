LSU gymnastics ends regular season ranked No. 3

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference champions, LSU gymnastics heads into NCAA postseason action ranked as the third team in the nation. The squad has a National Qualifying Score (NQS) of 197.810.
The Tigers finished with the second-highest score in school history. Not only is the team ranked No. 3 heading into post season action, but they have finished the regular season ranked fourth on vault, bars, beam, and floor.
The National Qualifying Score (NQS) takes a team’s top six scores, three of which must be from a road/neutral meets, dropping the high score and averaging the remaining five scores.
The NQS scores counting for the squad are are: 198.175 at Arizona, 197.900 at SEC Championships, 198.450 at Alabama, 198.150 at home against Oregon State, 197.900 at home against Georgia and 197.650 at home against Missouri.
LSU must drop the 198.175 at Arizona as it’s highest of the six. The remaining five scores average out to a 197.810 for third in the nation behind Oklahoma (198.115) and UCLA (198.010). The Tigers are ahead of Florida (197.760) and Denver (197.545).
The Tigers will host the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional April 4-6 inside the PMAC. The No. 3 gymnastics team will learn who they’re competing against for a spot in the NCAA Championships this afternoon at 4 p.m.
