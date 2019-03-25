LSU Baseball: March 25 National Polls

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Tigers are 17-7 overall and 4-2 in SEC play after splitting four games last week, including an SEC series loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.
LSU finished the week with a 2-2 record:
- Northwestern State: 5-4 (10), W
- Georgia: 1-0, W
- Georgia: 2-0, L
- Georgia: 9-7, L
Here’s a look at this week’s baseball polls:
Collegiate Baseball: LSU No. 12 (down from 7)
SEC: Mississippi State (4), Vanderbilt (5), Georgia (8), Arkansas (9), Texas A&M (11), Auburn (13), Florida (19)
Perfect Game: LSU No. 16 (down from 14)
SEC: Mississippi State (2), Vanderbilt (5), Georgia (7), Arkansas (8), Auburn (10), Texas A&M (11), Florida (20), Ole Miss (21)
Baseball America: LSU No. 17 (down from 12)
SEC: Mississippi State (2), Vanderbilt (4), Georgia (6), Arkansas (10), Texas A&M (12), Florida (15), Auburn (18), Ole Miss (22)
D1 Baseball: LSU No. 17 (down from 10)
SEC: Mississippi State (2), Georgia (4), Vanderbilt (6), Arkansas (8), Texas A&M (10), Auburn (15), Florida (23), Ole Miss (24)
This week’s schedule:
- Tuesday: McNeese State (6:30 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium)
- Thursday: Mississippi State (6 p.m. at Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, MS)
- Friday: Mississippi State (6 p.m. at Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, MS)
- Saturday: Mississippi State (2 p.m. at Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, MS)
