LSU Baseball: March 25 National Polls
LSU baseball pitcher Eric Walker (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Kirk Michelet | March 25, 2019 at 10:06 AM CDT - Updated March 25 at 10:49 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Tigers are 17-7 overall and 4-2 in SEC play after splitting four games last week, including an SEC series loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

LSU finished the week with a 2-2 record:

  1. Northwestern State: 5-4 (10), W
  2. Georgia: 1-0, W
  3. Georgia: 2-0, L
  4. Georgia: 9-7, L

Here’s a look at this week’s baseball polls:

Collegiate Baseball: LSU No. 12 (down from 7)

SEC: Mississippi State (4), Vanderbilt (5), Georgia (8), Arkansas (9), Texas A&M (11), Auburn (13), Florida (19)

Perfect Game: LSU No. 16 (down from 14)

SEC: Mississippi State (2), Vanderbilt (5), Georgia (7), Arkansas (8), Auburn (10), Texas A&M (11), Florida (20), Ole Miss (21)

Baseball America: LSU No. 17 (down from 12)

SEC: Mississippi State (2), Vanderbilt (4), Georgia (6), Arkansas (10), Texas A&M (12), Florida (15), Auburn (18), Ole Miss (22)

D1 Baseball: LSU No. 17 (down from 10)

SEC: Mississippi State (2), Georgia (4), Vanderbilt (6), Arkansas (8), Texas A&M (10), Auburn (15), Florida (23), Ole Miss (24)

This week’s schedule:

  1. Tuesday: McNeese State (6:30 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium)
  2. Thursday: Mississippi State (6 p.m. at Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, MS)
  3. Friday: Mississippi State (6 p.m. at Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, MS)
  4. Saturday: Mississippi State (2 p.m. at Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, MS)

