Greater St. Luke Baptist Church celebrates 95th anniversary
By Kevin Batiste | March 24, 2019 at 9:52 PM CDT - Updated March 24 at 9:52 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The folks at Greater St. Luke Baptist Church had a special morning on Sunday, Mar. 24.

The church family celebrated its 95th anniversary with a program that allowed its members to give praise, honor, and glory to Jesus Christ.

“God has a plan and God has a purpose for this faith community,” one member said during the service.

The service was led by Rev. Errol Domingue.

Members of the church say they are leaning on the lord to help them continue to prosper. They hope they’ll be able to serve the community for many years to come.

