FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fair skies, spring-like weather expected this week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - We could still see showers and isolated storms into Monday evening as a cold front advances through south Louisiana, but once we get that line of weather out of the way, skies will begin to clear. Expect a sunny, but cooler Tuesday, with daybreak temperatures in the low 50s and afternoon highs in the low 70s across metro Baton Rouge. Sunshine rules Wednesday too, with a chilly morning start in the mid 40s and a mild afternoon as temperatures climb into the low to mid 70s for the Red Stick.
The First Alert Forecast stays dry with fair skies Thursday and a sun/cloud mix Friday. Highs for both days will be in the mid 70s.
Unfortunately, the mild spring-like weather will not persist through the weekend. A cold front is expected to sweep through the lower Mississippi Valley, delivering scattered showers and thunderstorms. The Storm Team is currently posting rain chances at 30 percent for Saturday, followed by a 60 percent chance for Sunday. The one bit of good news is the weekend cold front does not look to be overly energetic. A severe weather outbreak does not appear likely at this time and rain totals for the weekend are expected to remain under 0.5″ for most WAFB neighborhoods. That said, spring fronts must always be watched closely and the Storm Team will keep tabs on potential developments through the week.
We could still be dealing with a few lingering showers next Monday, Apr. 1, but the remainder of the upcoming work week (Apr. 2 through 5) looks dry for now.
Meanwhile, the Storm Team continues to monitor river stages on the Mississippi and Atchafalaya. The Mississippi has shown a very, very minor drop at Red River Landing and at Baton Rouge, with the forecast calling for a continued slow decline in stages at both sites for the next couple of weeks. Although the Atchafalaya at Morgan City remains steady for the time being, that site should also begin a very slow fall in the next week or so in response to the drop along the Mississippi.
