FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fair skies, spring-like weather expected this week

Unfortunately, the mild spring-like weather will not persist through the weekend. A cold front is expected to sweep through the lower Mississippi Valley, delivering scattered showers and thunderstorms. The Storm Team is currently posting rain chances at 30 percent for Saturday, followed by a 60 percent chance for Sunday. The one bit of good news is the weekend cold front does not look to be overly energetic. A severe weather outbreak does not appear likely at this time and rain totals for the weekend are expected to remain under 0.5″ for most WAFB neighborhoods. That said, spring fronts must always be watched closely and the Storm Team will keep tabs on potential developments through the week.