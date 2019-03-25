Fertility Answers offering discounted services for Infertility Awareness Week

Anti-mullerian, or AMH, is a quick blood test used to provide information about a woman’s ovarian reserve, or egg supply. The levels of AMH in the blood show the approximate number of follicles in a woman’s ovaries. This information can help a woman and her doctor make treatment decisions. AMH testing can be done at any time during a woman’s cycle and can help women begin planning their families. During April, Fertility Answers is offering AMH testing for $10 at any of their fertility center locations.