Fertility Answers offering discounted services for Infertility Awareness Week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - For National Infertility Awareness Week (Apr. 21 through 27), Fertility Answers is offering two discounted services for the whole month of April to help raise awareness about infertility.
The services being offered include:
Learn Your Fertility Potential with AMG Testing
Anti-mullerian, or AMH, is a quick blood test used to provide information about a woman’s ovarian reserve, or egg supply. The levels of AMH in the blood show the approximate number of follicles in a woman’s ovaries. This information can help a woman and her doctor make treatment decisions. AMH testing can be done at any time during a woman’s cycle and can help women begin planning their families. During April, Fertility Answers is offering AMH testing for $10 at any of their fertility center locations.
Preserve Your Fertility with Egg Freezing
Egg freezing is a good way for women to preserve future fertility. During April, women can lock in the discounted rate of $6,000 (excluding medications) to have their eggs frozen.
Women should call 888-467-2229 to make an appointment. More information can be found online here.
