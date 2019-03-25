Family requesting help after they’ve been living under carport since 2016 flood

It’s why they have turned the home’s carport into their temporary house, using fence board to enclose it and a tarp on the inside to keep the wind and rain out. There’s a small bed under the carport for Dean, who is disabled after diabetes and gangrene claimed the lower portion of his right leg. His wife is his full-time caretaker. There’s also a small couch, makeshift kitchen, and a tent for their son to sleep in.