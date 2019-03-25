Escaped WBR inmate caught in Tennessee

Jimmy Wayne Gioele (Source: WBRSO)
By Kevin Foster and Kiran Chawla | March 23, 2019 at 3:56 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 6:13 PM

PORT ALLEN, LA (WAFB) -

UPDATE - MAR. 25

Escaped inmate, Jimmy Wayne Gioele, was captured Monday, Mar. 25 in Memphis, Tennessee after escaping from the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail on Saturday, Mar. 23.

ORIGINAL STORY

Members of law enforcement have put an alert out after an inmate escaped West Baton Rouge Parish Jail around 6:15 a.m on Saturday, Mar. 23.

Officials say 37-year-old Jimmy Wayne Gioele was working as a kitchen trustee when he went to take trash out of the facility. Gioele is believed to have walked off the premises during this time.

Gioele was supervised as he was taking the trash out, officials say. However, due to very foggy conditions, officials lost sight of him in the fields.

Gioele was serving time for the following charges:

  • Simple burglary
  • Unauthorized use of a moveable
  • Possession of meth
  • Probation violation

CONTACT CRIME STOPPERS

CALL: 225-344-7867

TEXT: CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (27437)

MESSAGE: Crime Stoppers website or the Crime Stoppers Facebook page

