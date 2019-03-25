Crews continue work on joint repairs, dump truck damage on Intracoastal Bridge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Contractors are preparing to repair a girder damaged by the raised bed of a dump truck on La. 1 southbound, while also continuing their efforts to repair joints in the roadway that have been ongoing.
According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), there will be a new lane configuration starting Monday, Mar. 25. After 6 p.m., the left lane will be closed from the bottom of the Intracoastal Bridge to the midway point of the bridge where traffic will switch back to the left lane.
Traffic will continue in one lane across the bridge. The change is being made to accommodate the contractors working on the joint repairs.
DOTD estimates that all of the joints on the southbound approach will be finished by Friday.
