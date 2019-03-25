Coast Guard responds to loose barges in Mississippi River after collision

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five barges came loose in the Mississippi River after a tugboat and bulk carrying ship collided Sunday night (March 24), according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
A Coast Guard spokesman said the tugboat was pushing 25 barges at the time of the collision, causing a group of them to breakaway from the rig. However, the Coast Guard said they were able to quickly respond and all the barges were either recovered or secured by the riverbank.
The barges were all carrying grain, according to the Coast Guard, and no injuries or pollution were reported. The spokesman said all waterways were open after the collision.
