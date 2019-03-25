Boil water advisory lifted for Watson subdivision

UPDATE Mar. 27
The boil water advisory for Hunstock Hills in Watson, LA has been lifted, according to the Ward 2 Water District.
ORIGINAL Mar. 26
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A boil water advisory has been put into effect for a subdivision in Watson.
The Ward Two Water District is currently making repairs to the water supply system on Beverly Drive in the Hunstock Hills Subdivision off of Highway 16 in Watson. Water pressure will be reduced below the minimum standard in order to make the repairs.
The advisory is only in effect for the Hunstock Hills subdivision and will remain in effect until samples are cleared and rescinded.
If you have any questions or need additional information please call the Ward Two Water District customer service department at (225) 665-5188.
