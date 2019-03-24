‘Big Brother’ to host open casting call in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (KSLA) - A hit CBS reality show is looking for everyday people in Louisiana to compete in their popular show Big Brother.
The competition show has millions of viewers tune in every summer to watch contestants battle to be the last house guest standing.
WAFB-TV is hosting an open casting call Monday, Mar. 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Price Leblanc Toyota, located at 13250 Airline Hwy. in Baton Rouge.
Anyone 21 and older is eligible to apply. For full eligibility requirements, click here.
According to the Big Brother casting page, filming is tentatively scheduled between mid-June and July.
Those chosen to join the house will stay in the Los Angeles area until mid-September.
