3 arrested after being caught burglarizing pawn shop in Zachary

ZACHARY, LA (WAFB) - Three males have been arrested after reportedly being caught in the act burglarizing a pawn shop in Zachary.
Officials with the Zachary Police Department say on Monday, Mar. 25 around 1:40 a.m., officers responded to Bayou Pawn about a burglary in progress. When officers got there, they saw at least one of the suspects wearing all black clothing running away on foot. Officers chased the suspect and later found two other suspects hiding in a boat parking at a nearby house.
Emmanuel Bass, 20, and Jared Richardson, 18, were arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of aggravated burglary and felony theft. A warrant was issued for the third suspect, Corey Williams, 19, after police were able to identify him through video surveillance, and he was later arrested by the Southern Police Department.
Police say the three stole 13 guns from the store, all of which were recovered and returned to the store.
