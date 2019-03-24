Two houses damaged in truck fire on S. Eugene Street in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Authorities are investigating an arson case after two homes were damaged early Sunday in a Baton Rouge neighborhood.
Firefighters were called out at 3:49 a.m. to a truck fire in the 800 block of s. Eugene Street. The truck was parked between two houses, and damaged both homes. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire was under control by 4:09 a.m.
One house was occupied at the time of the fire while the one was vacant.
The total damage cost from the fire was $45,000. No injuries were reported, but Red Cross personnel came out to the scene to help homeowners.
Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Department Investigators at 225-354-1419.
