Southern baseball wins series against Grambling with victory in Game 2

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Southern won its weekend series against Grambling by getting the victory in Game 2 at Lee-Hines Field Saturday.
The Jags rallied in the seventh and eight innings to get the 15-13 come-from-behind win over the Tigers. The Jags finished with 14 hits in the game to 13 by the Tigers. Grambling had four errors in the game.
Southern first baseman Hunter David followed up his 5-for-5 performance by going 5-for-4 from the plate, including a home run, with five RBI.
Justin Freeman started on the mound for the Jaguars, giving up two runs on two hits in two innings. He struck out two batters. His reliever, Markaylon Boyd, had a tough outing. He gave up eight runs on seven hits in two innings of work. He also struck out two batters.
Connor Whalen earned the win for Southern. He improved to 3-0 on the season. He allowed one run on one hit in two innings. He struck out three batters.
Grambling’s Nick Wheeler hit two home runs in the game.
