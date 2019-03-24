POLICE: Man arrested after allegedly fleeing scene of crash with drugs, pit bull

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Police arrested 38-year-old Adam Harris during the early hours of Saturday, Mar. 24, after he allegedly fled the scene of a crash near Julia Aubin Road north of Siegen Lane.
Police records indicate emergency crews were already at the scene of the crash when Adams reportedly exited his vehicle, removed a few bags, then collected a black pit bull.
When emergency crews asked Adams to remain near the scene and refused to take him home, he allegedly left the area on foot by traveling through the parking lot of a nearby Clegg’s Nursery business.
An investigators later arrived on scene and began patrolling the area.
Police say they first spotted the dog exit bushes behind the business, then heard Adams yell for the dog before exiting the bushes himself.
Adams reportedly refused to follow instructions from the officer before he was handcuffed. He denied having any knowledge of the crash when questioned by the officer.
The officer later found the bags removed from the vehicle, which police say were filled with the following drugs.
- 5.6 grams of Marijuanna
- 2.3 grams of an unknown white powder (suspected to be cocaine)
- 4 pills and several fragments of Alprazolam, 2mg dose (Xanax)
- 2.0 grams of a white rock substance (suspected crack cocaine)
- Several items of paraphernalia (straws, rolling papers. razor blades, pipes. etc.)
Adams told police the drugs did not belong to him. “You’re going to have a hard time proving it,” Adams reportedly told police.
However, police discovered several business cards in the bags with Adam’s name on them.
Adams later submitted to a breath test, with a result indicating a BAC of .000g percent. He was also asked to submit to a blood and urine test, but reportedly told police to “get a warrant.”
Investigators believe Adams was driving west on Siegen Lane and ran off the roadway while driving in a curve. He then continued to drive, re-entering the roadway before ultimately running off the roadway again and settling in a ditch.
Harris was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish with the following charges:
- Operating a vehicle while intoxicated
- Failure to maintain control (Careless operation)
- Hit & Run
- Insurance Required
- Inspection sticker switched
- Seat belt violation
- Failure to change address on driver’s license
- License plate switched
- Criminal trespassing
- Obstruction of justice
- Distribution or Possession of Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance
- Distribution or Possession of Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance
The dog was taken into custody by a family member.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.