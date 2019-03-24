NOFD: Man rescued after jumping into Mississippi River during Buku Fest

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was rescued after jumping into the Mississippi River during Buku Festival Saturday night (March 23), according to a New Orleans Fire Department spokesman.
Around 7:30 p.m., the man climbed over a chain-link fence behind the Ballroom stage at Mardi Gras World and jumped into the river, NOFD said. Firefighters who were already on the scene also climbed the fence and began looking for the man, who they could hear but not see.
After about 10 minutes, rescuers followed his voice and found the man holding onto a piling underneath the wharf, about 10 or 15 feet back. Fire crews were able to pull the man from the water before Harbor Police arrived with a boat.
He was brought to the hospital by an Acadian ambulance, which was also already on the scene.
No additional information was immediately available.
