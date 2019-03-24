Man accused of shooting at car occupied by woman, 3-year-old child after argument

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Police arrested 27-year-old Kendall Lewis in connection with a shooting attempt in the 400 block of W. McKinley St which happened Tuesday, Mar. 19.
According to police records, Lewis had a disagreement with a female occupant of the home. Lewis later struck the female in the face with a closed fist, police say.
Lewis, who was ill at the time of the disagreement became sick and began to vomit.
Police say the female victim used the opportunity to leave the house in her vehicle with a 3-year-old child.
As she attempted to leave the scene, Lewis fired into the vehicle multiple times, police say.
The victim suffered minor lacerations to the shoulder due to glass broken during the gunfire.
Lewis was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish on Sunday, Mar. 24 with the following charges:
- Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies
- Domestic Abuse Battery W/ Child Endangerment
- First Degree Murder/Attempt
