LSU gymnastics wins SEC Championship

LSU gymnastics wins SEC Championship
LSU head coach D-D Breaux (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Josh Auzenne | March 23, 2019 at 8:45 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 8:56 PM

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WAFB) - LSU gymnastics has won the SEC Championship.

The Tigers scored a 197.900. The other standings:

Florida - 197.750

Alabama - 197.350

Georgia - 197.000

Arkansas - 196.475

Auburn - 196.375

Kentucky - 196.225

Missouri - 195.900

Sarah Finnegan clinched the title for LSU with a perfect 10 on the floor exercise. She also led all gymnasts on bars with a 9.950. Finnegan captured the all-around with a total score of 39.800

This is LSU’s third SEC Championship in a row.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.