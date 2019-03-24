Locals take part in celebrations, events in WAFB viewing areas

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Residents in the WAFB viewing area were out and about Saturday, Mar. 23 attending some of the fun events our regions has to offer.
RELAY FOR LIFE
Folks in Ascension Parish had the chance to participate in the Relay For Life. Organizers host the event every year hoping to raise awareness about cancer and promote the American Cancer Society.
Besides the walk, the event offered live music, food, and family-friendly activities. Among the guest at the 2019 relay was Senator Bill Cassidy.
Cassidy says he’s encouraged by the turn out at the event.
“[The attendance] tells me that our community cares about each other...Some of these folks are survivors, but most of these folks have never had cancer. They just want to make sure that everybody in our community has the idea,” said Cassidy.
LOUISIANA NATIONAL GUARD YOUTH CHALLENGE PROGRAM
Plenty of young men and women reunited with their families Saturday evening after graduating from the Louisiana National Guard Youth Challenge Program.
Around 188 graduates crossed the stage after spending five-and-a-half months in the program. The program is designed to help its graduates start a new life filled with opportunities.
“We are touching the lives of youth across Louisiana,” said one program organizer.
Graduates from the program will have the opportunity to work with a mentor and case manager during the next year. Many of the graduates now plan to advance their workforce skills by attending technical colleges.
