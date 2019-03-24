FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weather changes to begin Monday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Some weather changes are on the way beginning Monday. Areas of fog are expected to develop overnight and we could see a few pockets of dense fog. Widespread fog should be patchy in nature. Remember to use low beam headlights, leave space between cars, give yourself some extra time, and watch for kids at area bus stops.
Monday morning will be mainly dry with a few stray showers possibly coming around during the tail end of the morning commute. Showers and t-storms will increase in coverage and intensity as we move into the late-afternoon and early-evening. A cold front will be pushing into the area developing a broken line of storms. One or two storms could be strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and some hail.
Rainfall totals for most will be on the order of 0.25 inches, but a few spots, if caught under one or two strong storms. could pickup as much as 1 inch.
The cold front passes the area Monday night leaving behind cooler and drier air.
Very nice weather will be in the forecast Tuesday through Friday.
Temperatures will begin to moderate starting Wednesday afternoon. By Friday we will bring in a slight mention of evening rain, but at 20 percent the vast majority will remain dry.
After Friday forecast confidence is not very high. Run-to-run consistency and overall agreement from long range weather models is just not happening. A lot of uncertainty remains about next weekend’s forecast and beyond. For now we will look to see an increase in rain chances with perhaps the better opportunity for rain occurring Sunday. Slightly cooler temperatures are expected to move back into the area for the first half of next week.
