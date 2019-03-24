FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weather continues Sunday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The local area’s next storm system will hold off until tomorrow. The nice weather we’ve enjoyed over the last several days will continue today.
Afternoon highs will be very comfortable topping out in the upper 70s. It will be a good day for yard work as rain returns to the forecast Monday. The morning will be highlighted by areas of patchy fog with a few pockets of thick fog possible. Give yourself a couple of extra minutes out the door Monday morning to account for the fog.
We might see a few scattered thunder showers by lunchtime, but the best chance for rain will be as a cold front moves overhead. The timing of the cold front appears to be during the evening hours.
Grab and umbrella for Monday to account for the lunchtime and evening rain chance. Rainfall totals will be very light totaling less than 0.25″ for most. Cooler and drier air will work in on the back side of the front leading to another string of very nice weather days to end the work week. Uncertainty remains about next weekend’s rain maker.
Long range weather models are still not in very good agreement as to timing of rains and how wet it could potentially get. For now the forecast reflects a better chance for rain Sunday with cooler temperatures returning to start the week.
